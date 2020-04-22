Florida post-secondary institutions donate ventilators to local hospitals

~ More than 160 ventilators donated & committed ~

TALLAHASSEE — Tuesday, the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM), the Florida Department of Education (DOE), Florida College System (FCS), State University System (SUS), and private institutions across the state announced more than 130 ventilators have been donated to local hospitals, community medical centers and other facilities. The ventilators typically used in medical training programs will help ease any potential shortages caused by COVID-19. The colleges and universities are working with FDEM to transport and donate an additional 40 ventilators.

“One thing we know about this virus is that ventilators can save lives. I applaud these colleges for stepping up today to support our response,” said FDEM Director Jared Moskowitz. “We will continue to use every resource, chase every lead, talk to every potential vendor and leave nothing on the table as we respond to this unprecedented event. As we look ahead at the coming days and weeks, we will continue to run our logistics operations 24/7 to keep Floridians safe.”

“I am extremely grateful to our colleges for stepping up and donating these much-needed ventilators,” said Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran. “During the COVID-19 health emergency, it is vital that we work together. I am pleased to say that as we work to mitigate the effects of COVID-19, Florida colleges are doing their part to help flatten the curve.”

“Florida College System institutions have proven they are dedicated to doing everything possible to help their communities overcome COVID-19. We are proud of all of our colleges for quickly meeting the needs of Florida hospitals and providing lifesaving equipment that is integral to safeguarding the health of Floridians,” said Chancellor of Florida’s College System Kathy Hebda. “Not only do they educate our future healthcare professionals; they are playing a life-changing part in fighting this pandemic.”

Florida colleges, universities, and private institutions donating ventilators include:

Broward College has committed to donating 5 ventilators.

Daytona State College has donated 5 ventilators to Halifax Health Medical Center and 1 ventilator to AdventHealth.

Eastern Florida State College has committed to donating 6 ventilators.

Florida Southwestern State College has donated 3 ventilators to Lee Community Health.

Florida State College at Jacksonville has committed to donating 2 ventilators.

Florida International University has donated 28 ventilators.

Gulf Coast State College has donated 4 ventilators to HCA Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center and Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital Bay.

Hillsborough Community College has donated 21 ventilators to Lakeland Regional Health, St. Joseph’s Hospital, and AdventHealth.

Indian River State College has donated 5 ventilators to Cleveland Clinic Indian River and Martin County and HCA hospitals, St. Lucie Medical Center and Raulerson Hospital.

Miami Dade College has donated 17 ventilators to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

NOVA Southeastern University has donated 14 ventilators to Wellington Regional Medical Center.

Palm Beach State College has committed to donating 6 ventilators.

Pasco-Hernando State College has committed to donating 1 ventilator.

Pensacola State College has committed to donating 1 ventilator.

Polk State College has donated 2 ventilators to Winter Haven Hospital Baycare.

Sante Fe College has committed to donating 11 ventilators.

Seminole State College has donated 12 ventilators to Orlando Health and Central Florida Regional Hospital.

Johns River State College has donated 14 ventilators to St. Vincent’s Medical Center Clay County and Baptist Clay Medical and committed to donating an additional ventilator.

Petersburg College has donated 7 ventilators to BayCare, Bayfront and Sarasota Hospitals and committed to donating 4 additional ventilators.

Tallahassee Community College has donated 6 ventilators to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare.

Valencia College has donated 3 ventilators to Orlando Health.

American College for Medical Careers have committed to donating 3 ventilators.

International College of Health Science has committed to donating 1 ventilator.

Urgent Response Training Institute has committed to donating 1 ventilator.

In addition to ventilators, Florida colleges, universities, and private institutions are also donating personal protective equipment (PPE) to help local nurses, doctors and medical facilities as they care for patients. Donated PPE includes tens of thousands of boxes of gloves, masks – including N95 masks – gowns, caps, shoe slippers and other PPE supplies.

Florida colleges and professors from across the state are also using their expertise and specializations to help flatten the curve during the COVID-19 crisis. Gulf Coast State College’s Advanced Technology Center is using high-speed carbon fiber cutting equipment to create more than 1,000 mask kits, and an architecture adjunct professor from St. Petersburg College is designing reusable protective masks using a 3-D printer to rapidly get them to local health care workers.

For up-to-date information on COVID-19, visit FDEM’s emergency response page at www.floridadisaster.org/COVID19.