Tallahassee, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the publication of the 2021 Florida Military Friendly Guide. The Guide updates the programs, policies and benefits Florida provides for our service members, their families and military veterans.

“The Florida Military Friendly Guide reflects Florida’s consistent commitment to our military installations, service members, their families and veterans,” said Governor DeSantis. “As the most military-friendly state in the nation, Florida has the back of the thousands of military and civilian families who live and work in our defense communities. We hope this guide connects our service members with the resources and support they need.”

Produced by Enterprise Florida and Florida Defense Support Task Force, the Florida Military Friendly Guide is distributed in print to Florida’s 23 major military installations, representing each of the six services, more than 65,000 active duty Service members and families, over 35,000 DOD civilian employees and families, and 1.45 million veterans. An online version is also available.

“Under Governor DeSantis’ leadership, Enterprise Florida, the Florida Defense Alliance and the Florida Defense Support Task Force remain committed to working with Florida’s state agencies to support our military men and women and their families and keep pace with their needs,” said Secretary of Commerce Jamal Sowell, president & CEO of Enterprise Florida. “This edition of the guide boasts more resources than ever and reflects the hard work of the Governor and Florida Legislature.”

Among states, Florida boasts the 2nd highest number of military retirees in the U.S., the 3rd largest number of veterans, and the 5th largest number of Service members and DOD civilians. Florida’s military and defense industry contributes just under $95 billion in economic impact and supports more than 914,227 jobs, the third largest economic sector in the state.

New programs highlighted in this year’s publication include the Governor’s Salute our Soldiers military loan program, launched by the Florida Housing Finance Corporation. Also highlighted are items that have renewed importance to Florida’s military families, such as Virtual School options under long existing Florida School Choice laws.

The Florida Military Friendly Guide is online at 2021 Florida Military Friendly Guide. Other relevant resources produced annually include the Military Consumer Protection Guide from the Office of the Attorney General and the Florida Veterans’ Benefits Guide from the Florida Department of Veterans Affairs.

The Florida Defense Alliance was created in 1998 with the purpose as the organization to ensure that Florida, its resident military bases and missions, and its military host communities are in competitive positions as the United States continues its defense realignment, and base structure adjustments, as well as efforts with the defense industrial base. For more information visit https://www.enterpriseflorida.com/floridadefense/

The Florida Defense Support Task Force was created in 2011 with the mission to make recommendations to preserve and protect military installations, support the state’s position in research and development related to military missions and contracting, and improve the state’s military-friendly environment for service members, military families, veterans and businesses that bring military and defense-related jobs to the state.

For more information on the Florida Defense Support Task Force, visit https://www.enterpriseflorida.com/fdstf/