Florida leaders applaud Governor Ron DeSantis’ Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step. Plan for Florida’s Recovery

Tallahassee, Fla. – Today, state officials and Florida leaders representing businesses, health care, fitness centers, and theme parks, applauded Governor Ron DeSantis’ Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step. Plan for Florida’s Recovery Full Phase 1 Plan. Governor DeSantis announced his phased, methodical and data-driven approach to re-open Florida during a press conference from Florida’s Capitol.

Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez said, “Today, under the leadership of Governor DeSantis, we are taking another important step towards prudently re-opening our state. Florida has not taken a one-size-fits-all approach and the numbers are showing a downward trend. The health and well-being of our residents remains our highest priority, and I am encouraged by the manner in which Floridians and businesses have come together throughout this pandemic. I’m grateful to be part of such an incredible undertaking and look forward to seeing the Sunshine State thrive once again.”

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “As we move to a Full Phase 1, I applaud Governor Ron DeSantis’s decisive yet guarded leadership. The fact-based approach Florida has followed throughout this crisis has withstood and outperformed speculation and projected models thus far. A Full Phase 1 of the Governor’s plan for Florida’s recovery should allow Floridians to begin to safely return to their communities and ways of life.”

Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said, “This step is wonderful for our hospitality, retail, and tourism industries while ensuring Floridians can get back to work safely. The effects of COVID-19 have forever changed our way of life, but step-by-step, I believe Floridians are excited see the state gradually reopen. As we move forward, I remain committed to addressing the revenue impacts this virus has had on Florida’s economy and working together towards protecting our state’s Triple-A bond rating and overall fiscal health. Thank you to Governor Ron DeSantis for his leadership in protecting the health and safety of our communities while deploying a measured re-open plan.”

Senate President Bill Galvano said, “This week Governor DeSantis has continued to advance his Safe, Smart, Step-By-Step Plan for Florida’s Recovery in a strategic and data-driven manner. Day after day, the Governor has demonstrated his commitment to reopening Florida as quickly as possible, while maintaining a focus on public safety as our number one priority. As we move into a Full Phase 1 Reopening on Monday, the small businesses our communities cherish, from gyms, to hair salons and barber shops, to favorite restaurants, are re-opening and implementing key safety protocols. Hospitals, outpatient surgery centers, doctor’s offices, and dental clinics are open and back to providing the routine medical appointments and screenings that keep Floridians healthy. Long term care facilities continue to take the steps needed to keep our elders safe, while at the same time making plans to re-open for visitors, which will mean so much to families across our state eager to reunite with their loved ones. Meanwhile, the Governor has made certain that testing efforts continue to ramp up across Florida, as we remain vigilant in containing the spread of this virus. As Floridians, we must each continue to do our part to ensure we keep up this great momentum.”

House Speaker José Oliva said, “I am encouraged by the Governor’s continued march towards normalcy for the entire state. Emergency Orders are meant to be limited and temporary. The Governor’s early and pinpointed actions directly mitigated the threat to the most vulnerable populations and undoubtedly saved lives. Governor DeSantis has been guided by the facts in this important step to recovery.

Senate President-Designate Wilton Simpson said, “Governor DeSantis’ measured re-opening is the right approach to getting Florida’s economy back on track, while protecting the health and safety of Floridians. These incremental steps give us a chance to make sure we are continuing to flatten the curve as we work toward restoring our normal daily activities. We must all continue to do our part to follow health guidelines as we protect our most vulnerable family members, friends, and neighbors. These are challenging times, but I believe we will return to the prosperity our state experienced prior to COVID-19.”

House Speaker-Designate Chris Sprowls said, “Governor DeSantis continues to keep Florida on a steady path to recovery while being vigilant in protecting our public health. Amid all of the rhetoric and confusion, Florida has taken a fact-based, data-driven, outcome-oriented approach to managing this crisis. We can be cautious and responsible without being paralyzed or afraid.”

Senator Rob Bradley said, “Governor DeSantis continues to make decisions regarding reopening our economy based on facts and data, not fear. I applaud his careful, reasonable approach. From hair salons to gyms to sports venues, Florida is getting back to work in a smart way.”

Senator Jeff Brandes said, “I commend Governor DeSantis for his bold leadership and measured approach in working to re-open Florida in a safe and smart manner. Florida’s resilience will stand out through these difficult times as we recover from this better and stronger than before. Governor DeSantis’ announcement today is a great step towards getting Florida back to unparalleled success.”

Representative Travis Cummings said, “Under Governor DeSantis’ leadership, Florida has successfully flattened the curve and is prepared to enter the next phase of re-opening. I thank Governor DeSantis for responsibly putting Florida on the right track to getting our economy back functioning and people back to work.”

Representative James “J.W.” Grant said, “Today, Governor DeSantis has taken another significant data-driven step in responding to the coronavirus and the needs of Floridians. Governor DeSantis has done an exceptional job listening to experts and using science when approaching his calculated efforts to protect Floridians and allow for our economy to start safely re-opening.

Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz said, “Since Day One, everything the Division has done, whether it’s ordering PPE, ventilators or overflow hospital beds, had been to make sure we can respond to COVID-19, but all of these efforts also helped us stop the spread and prepare for reopening. As we transition, we will continue to add the necessary tools and supplies to our response and stand ready to support any area of the state that needs assistance.”

VISIT FLORIDA President and CEO Dana Young said, “Thank you to Governor DeSantis for implementing a methodical, data-driven approach to re-opening Florida’s economy. Our state’s tourism industry is prioritizing the health and safety of their guests and employees, and our businesses are ready to get Floridians back to work. With the upcoming Memorial Day holiday, it is critical that Florida’s hospitality industry can safely operate. The Governor’s smart and safe re-opening plan is putting Florida on a prudent path to recovery.”

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees said, “From the very beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor DeSantis has made public health and the safety of all Floridians his highest priorities. These considerations continue to guide his planning for a safe, smart and data-driven re-opening of our state. I am confident the Governor’s plan for Florida will ensure a safe, measured re-opening that will maintain a healthy environment for families to live, work and play.”

Department of Business and Professional Regulation Secretary Halsey Beshears said,“The state is on the right track with the Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step. Plan for Florida’s Recovery to get Floridians and businesses back to a new normal. Governor DeSantis’ careful approach to reopen will provide the critical opportunity to get back to work that barbers, restaurant workers and all hardworking Floridians need to provide for their families. We look forward to moving into full phase one under the Governor’s leadership.”

Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Mary Mayhew said, “The state of Florida is able to fully implement Full Phase 1 of the Safe, Smart, Step-by-Step Plan for Florida’s Recovery due to Governor DeSantis’ decisive leadership throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Through his efforts as well as the efforts of state agencies and local officials, Florida has saved lives. The thoughtful and deliberate approach to re-opening Florida has created a strong foundation to protect and care for the most vulnerable members of our community.”

Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran said, “Governor DeSantis has once again made balanced, data driven decisions as we re-open Florida, with the support of medical professionals across that state. These next steps will ensure Floridians can stay safe, while also moving Florida forward. His plan will give Floridians the confidence to return to the workforce knowing their students will be safe and successful.”

Enterprise Florida, Inc. President and CEO Jamal Sowell said, “The Governor’s announcement today marks a turning point in Florida’s recovery from the economic impacts of COVID-19. In these unprecedented times his leadership should give confidence to business leaders that Florida is committed to maintaining a landscape where the most innovative and dynamic companies can thrive moving forward.”

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said, “Governor DeSantis has taken a very smart and strategic approach to reopen Florida, praised by both medical professionals and business leaders. His plan has paved the way for our approach in Jacksonville, and I am happy we are taking small, safe steps to ensure Floridians are safe. The residents of North Florida are resilient, and have made extraordinary sacrifices and efforts to flatten the curve in our city.”

Broward County Mayor Dale Holness said, “I want to thank Governor DeSantis for being accessible, responsive and supportive of Broward County during the coronavirus pandemic. Reaching Phase 1 in south Florida started with the Governor’s leadership in getting us to all pull in one direction and work in a collaborative effort. I believe Broward County can continue to count on Governor DeSantis as we look forward to a successful re-opening.”

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez said, “It has been a pleasure working with Governor DeSantis in Miami-Dade’s fight against COVID-19. The result of our collaboration has been of great benefit to Miami-Dade residents during this pandemic. Under the Governor’s plan, we are ready to re-open Florida’s largest county while continuing to keep our residents safe. I thank the Governor for his leadership and steady hand in leading Florida during these difficult times.”

Doral Mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez said, “The City of Doral is very excited for our business owners as we begin to transition into Phase 1. Above all, we want to re-open safely. Under the Governor’s plan we will have the guidance needed to ensure our community’s safety comes first.”

Palm Beach County Mayor David Kerner said, “The Governor’s plan strikes the right balance of protecting the vulnerable population while cautiously re-opening our county business. I look forward to our continued partnership in addressing Palm Beach County’s distinct needs.”

Universal Parks & Resorts EVP/Chief Administrative Officer John Sprouls said, “We are working on a detailed reopening plan that prioritizes the health and safety of our team members and guests. We want our guests to feel safe when they visit us – and we also want them to be able to enjoy their time with family and friends. We believe our plans will accomplish both those goals and we look forward to sharing them with Gov. DeSantis soon. We are grateful for his leadership and for the partnership of all those who are working to move our state’s plans forward.”

Joe Cirulli, Owner of Gainesville Health & Fitness said, “Thank you, Governor DeSantis, for giving health club owners across the state the opportunity to again provide a safe environment that is both clean and sanitary for members that can impact their health in a positive way.”

Seriously Strong Training Owner Keith Hansen said, “The staff at Seriously Strong Training want to thank Governor DeSantis for his vote of confidence in our ability to continue to safely improve the health of Floridians. In this stressful time, our communities rely on fitness facilities as a place to improve both their physical and mental health. I urge Floridians to wash your hands, stop touching your face, and exercise caution, not fear.”

Travis Perkins, Red Hills CrossFit said, “Red Hills CrossFit is excited to open for our members. While there is no roadmap during these unprecedented times, Governor Ron DeSantis has paved the way for a strategic and safe reopening. We will continue to make the best decisions for our staff, our members, and our families. Florida will emerge stronger than before.”

Steve Bahmer, President and CEO Leading Age Florida said, “I want to thank the Governor for making Florida’s seniors, especially those in long-term care environment, a priority from the outset. We also appreciate his recognition of the care givers in these communities who are providing essential care under the most challenging of circumstances. Moving forward, we can expect more sound and data-driven decision making from the Governor to keep these communities protected and connected with their families.”

Emmett Reed, Executive Director Florida Health Care Association said, “I appreciate the Governor for leading the way and for always being out in front of containing this virus. He has made difficult, but correct decisions—from restricting visitors to transferring COVID-19 positive patients to hospitals. These decisions have saved thousands of lives. Having a strong partnership with the Governor and his continued commitment to increased testing and PPE, I am confident we can keep our seniors safe as we enter into this step-by-step approach to re-opening.”

John Couris President and CEO of Tampa General Hospital said, “The thoughtful, step-by-step approach outlined by Governor DeSantis has allowed Florida businesses to re-open and Floridians to get back to work, while protecting the state’s most vulnerable and ensuring that our health care system remains ready and able to respond, as needed.”

Dr. Larry Antonucci, President and CEO of Lee Health said, “Florida has achieved significant results under Governor DeSantis’ leadership throughout this pandemic. We at Lee Health will continue to coordinate with the state to ensure that as we enter into Full Phase 1 of re-opening Florida, we are doing so in an informed and methodical manner. We can’t afford to be complacent as we continue our efforts to win the fight against the coronavirus!”

Dr. Margaret Crossman, Medical Director of Halifax Health said, “As a scientist, I appreciate Governor DeSantis taking the stance of leading by facts and not fears as we move into the Full Phase 1 Plan of re-opening Florida. I’m excited for our state to take this step forward in the best, most conscientious, courteous and respectful way possible. Let’s get back to normal life together.”

Dr. Sunil Desai, MD, President of Orlando Health Medical Group said, “As Florida enters into Full Phase 1 of re-opening, Orlando Health thanks the Governor for his thoughtful and informative plan. This is another step forward in helping Florida recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and return back to the way things were, stronger than before. Orlando Health remains committed to caring for the Central Florida community in a safe and compassionate way.”

Dr. Wael Barsoum, MD, President and CEO of Cleveland Clinic Florida said, “There have been many positive signs across the state of Florida that indicate we are making progress against COVID-19. We are appreciative of Governor DeSantis’ leadership and his utilization of facts and data throughout the decision-making process. We are encouraged by results from Phase 1 of the Governor’s Safe, Smart, Step-By-Step Plan for Florida’s Recovery. And we are confident Governor DeSantis will continue the deliberative process of reopening the state using data and science as the foundation for his decisions.”