Florida Housing Board approves funding in Hurricanes Irma and Michael impacted counties

TALLAHASSEE, FLA.- The Florida Housing Finance Corporation (Florida Housing) Board of Directors during Friday’s board meeting unanimously approved funding for 23 developments in hurricane-impacted counties in Florida. This past July and August, Florida Housing issued requests for applications (RFAs) offering Community Development Block Grant- Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) and Rental Recovery Loan Program (RRLP) funding for the construction of both affordable and workforce housing in Hurricanes Irma and Michael impacted areas.

CDBG-DR RFA 2019-102 – 12 Developments allocated a total of over $63 million in development funding and over $11 million in land acquisition funding for a total of $75.2 million

CDBG-DR RFA 2019-103 – Four Developments allocated over $18 million

RRLP RFA 2019-111 – Seven Developments allocated over $53 million

“I’m proud of our efforts to prioritize affordable housing as it is a critical component to the long-term recovery of communities impacted by recent storms,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “I applaud the Florida Housing Finance Corporation for realizing this with today’s vote and I look forward to continuing to work with FHFC and the Department of Economic Opportunity to provide the necessary resources for Floridians to rebuild.”

“Florida Housing’s Board continues to rebuild housing – and lives – by assisting families impacted by Hurricanes Irma and Michael with housing resources,” said Florida Housing Executive Director Trey Price. “Our partnership with Governor DeSantis and the Department of Economic Opportunity with these funds continues our mission of providing safe, quality, affordable housing for the long term in the state of Florida.”

“On behalf of our agency and the people of Florida, I want to thank Governor DeSantis for his steadfast commitment to providing affordable housing in our state, especially in areas severely impacted by hurricanes,” said Ken Lawson, Executive Director of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity—who sits on the Board. “Thank you to Florida Housing Finance Corporation for working quickly to make affordable housing a reality in these communities through the Rebuild Florida Workforce Housing Program.”

Community Development Block Grant- Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR)

In May, Governor Ron DeSantis announced Florida Housing’s partnership with the Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) to provide funding for the construction of new affordable workforce housing to help address housing shortages worsened by Hurricane Irma. The CDBG-DR funding was awarded through DEO’s Rebuild Florida program, a partnership between DEO and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development using federal funding for Florida’s long-term disaster recovery efforts. Florida Housing launched a competitive application for CDBG-DR funding in Monroe County in June.

Rental Recovery Loan Program (RRLP)

During the 2019 Legislative session, the Florida Legislature appropriated $50 million for the Rental Recovery Loan (RRLP) Program. The RFA process is funding affordable housing developments located in Hurricane Michael impacted areas.