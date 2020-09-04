Florida Housing approval of additional $45 million Coronavirus Relief Funds for COVID-19 affected households

Tallahassee, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Board of Directors for the Florida Housing Finance Corporation (Florida Housing) approved the remaining $45 million of the $120 million to local governments to assist Floridians impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with rental and mortgage assistance.

Through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), additional funds were previously approved to assist tenants living at multifamily and special needs developments in Florida Housing’s rental housing portfolio.

“We strongly encourage Florida families who have been affected by this pandemic and need rental or mortgage assistance to reach out to housing offices within their local governments for more information on how they might receive assistance,” said Governor DeSantis. “As we continue to implement additional funding resources, our work with Florida Housing aims to alleviate some of the stress we know individuals are facing as a result of COVID-19.”

“We are thrilled to offer these programs that will be able to assist Floridians,” said Trey Price, Executive Director of Florida Housing Finance Corporation. “We hope property owners and local governments will use these resources to ensure all Florida residents can remain in their homes, especially during this difficult time.”

Coronavirus Relief Fund updates are as follows:

Strategy 1- $120 Million for Rental Assistance for Tenants in Florida Housing’s Portfolio

To date, a total of 548 affordable multifamily rental housing developments in Florida Housing’s portfolio have responded to the Invitation to Participate in the program.

have responded to the Invitation to Participate in the program. Property owners and managers indicate with this funding they will be able to provide assistance to over 10,000 rental households in Florida.

Strategy 2- $120 Million for Rental and Mortgage Assistance for Homeowners and Renters

Since the announcement of this program, more than 80 percent of all local government entities have signed their funding agreements and begun the process of providing rental and mortgage assistance for individuals and families impacted by the pandemic in Florida. Within funding guidelines, participating local governments have the ability to prioritize how the resource will be utilized in their communities.

Strategy 3- $2 Million for Operations Assistance for Housing that Serves Persons with Special Needs or Homeless Households

33 special needs developments (representing 2,191 units) in Florida Housing’s portfolio responded to the Invitation to Participate in the program.

Financial assistance will be provided to these developments to assist them with coronavirus related expenses including extra staffing and cleaning services and supplies that will help keep their residents with special needs healthy during the pandemic

Agreements have been sent out to the eligible developments.

In June, Governor Ron DeSantis and Florida Housing first announced the $250 million to assist Floridians impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with rental and mortgage assistance. Impacted homeowners and renters can still apply for funding assistance through their local government housing office.

For more information on the program, please click here. The toll-free Coronavirus Relief Fund for Impacted Homeowners and Renters Information Line is available from 9 am – 7 pm for those who would like to speak directly with a representative: 1-888-362-7885.