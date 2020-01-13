Florida Forest Service celebrates Arbor Day 2020 with tree give-away

While national Arbor Day is the last Friday in April, the state of Florida celebrates its Arbor Day on the third Friday in January. It doesn’t matter if you choose to celebrate the state or national Arbor Day, but it is impossible to miss the benefits we get from trees. From a home for swing, fruit, soil conservation, wildlife habitat, producing oxygen, to wood for a future home there are many reasons to plant a tree.

In celebration of Arbor Day, the Florida Forest Service in Washington County, will be giving away trees on Thursday, January 16th beginning at 9:00am until the last tree is given away. The event will be held at the Washington County Agriculture Center parking lot and west wing located at 1424 Jackson Ave. Chipley, FL,. 1-2 trees per person. The following tree species will be available to the public: flowering dogwood, American sycamore, red maple, tulip poplar, Chickasaw plum, river birch, and Shumard oak.

For more details on Arbor Day or other forestry related topics in Washington County please contact Michael Klassen, Washington County Senior Forester at (850) 628-6750, by email at Michael.Klassen@fdacs.gov or visit www.FloridaForestService.com.