Florida demonstrations have remained largely peaceful over past 24 hours

Tallahassee, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis reported that demonstrations across the state of Florida have remained largely peaceful over the past 24 hours and no significant law enforcement or civilian injuries or deaths have been reported to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE). Additionally, FDLE has not received reports of widespread property damage, commercial or residential.

“I appreciate all the hard work being done by our local officials, the Florida National Guard, the Florida Highway Patrol and our law enforcement to help ensure the safety of residents and visitors, as well as those who are engaging in peaceful First Amendment activity,” said Governor DeSantis. “Over the past 24 hours, demonstrations have remained largely peaceful thanks to these collaborative efforts. We will remain vigilant and stand ready in the event something changes. Florida will not tolerate rioting, looting or violence. We encourage all residents and visitors to continue abiding by local curfews and directives and thank everyone for their cooperation.”

The Governor remains in constant contact with law enforcement and state and local leaders to ensure all necessary actions are being taken to protect Floridians. The Governor mobilized 700 Florida National Guard soldiers specially trained to support law enforcement and worked with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) to coordinate more than 1,300 sworn FHP troopers to support local law enforcement efforts.