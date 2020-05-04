Fleming obit

Mr. Thomas Keith Fleming, age 58, of Bonifay, Florida passed away April 30, 2020. He was born July 14, 1961 in Portland, Oregon to the late, Denzil and Catherine Lowman Fleming.

Keith is survived by his wife, Jan Fleming of Bonifay, FL; one son, Shane Fleming of Bonifay, FL; one daughter, Sheila Steverson and husband Scott of Bonifay, FL; one brother, Darrell Fleming and wife Alisia of Panama City, Florida; one sister, Debbie Jones and husband Larry of Dothan, AL; eight grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service with burial will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, May 4, 2020, in the Westville Community Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.