Flaherty obit

Mr. Richard Evans Flaherty, of Chipley, Florida, transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life on June 21, 2020. He was 79 years old and a native of Estoria, New York.

Richard was born on April 29, 1941 to the late John Michael Flaherty and Edna Mae (Evans) Flaherty in Estoria, New York. He later relocated to Chipley, Florida where he was an educator in the public school system. He was united in Holy Matrimony to Patricia Ferguson and blessed with one beautiful daughter.

He leaves to cherish his memories his wife: Patricia Flaherty; daughter: Christina Steinke (Rodney Jarvis, fiancé); three grandchildren; sister: Christina (Jim) Harris, all of Chipley, Florida; along with a host of other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Richard’s Life will be held in the near future with close family and friends. Memorialization will be by cremation. Family and friends may express condolences online at www.cooperfhchipley.com.