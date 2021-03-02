Flags at half-staff in honor of victims and families impacted by Covid-19

MEMORANDUM FROM GOVERNOR RON DESANTIS

On March 1, 2020, I declared a public health emergency in the State of Florida in response to the significant outbreak of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). For the past year, millions of Americans have experienced great loss as loved ones succumbed to the virus and have encountered great challenges resulting from lockdowns, including harmful impacts to our economy, society, and mental health.

Thankfully, hope is on the horizon. Throughout the pandemic, Florida has prioritized and protected those most vulnerable to the virus, including seniors, long-term care residents and individuals with underlying health conditions. Florida is currently leading the nation in vaccinations of seniors, and over 50 percent of the state’s senior population has received the vaccine. Our Seniors First strategy encompasses vaccine administration for senior citizens at thousands of sites statewide from retail pharmacies to houses of worship to healthcare facilities. Beginning March 3rd, K-12 school employees, sworn law enforcement officers and firefighters 50 years of age and older may also receive the vaccine.

We must remember all those lost so that we may move forward to ensure a brighter future for all Floridians. In remembrance of the lives lost, and to honor their memories, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.