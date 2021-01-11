Flags at half-staff in honor of U.S. Capitol Police Officers

As a sign of respect for the service and sacrifice of United States Capitol Police Officers Brian D. Sicknick and Howard Liebengood, and all Capitol Police Officers and law enforcement across the Nation, President Donald J. Trump directed the flag of the United States to be lowered to half-staff.

Pursuant to this direction, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida. The flags shall be lowered immediately and remain at half-staff until sunset on Wednesday, January 13, 2021.