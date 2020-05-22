Flags at half-staff in honor of the victims of the Novel Coronavirus Pandemic

“As a mark of respect for the victims of the Novel Coronavirus Pandemic, President Donald J. Trump directed all flags to be lowered to half-staff,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Pursuant to this direction, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be immediately flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida until sunset on Sunday, May 24, 2020.”

Please see the Proclamation by President Donald J. Trump HERE.