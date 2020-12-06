Flags at half-staff in honor of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

On December 7, 1941, over two thousand American soldiers and civilians lost their lives and over one thousand were injured in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor U.S. Navy base. We remember the lives lost on that fateful day and honor the brave veterans of World War II that fought for our great Nation.

Governor Ron DeSantis signed a proclamation directing the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations and grounds throughout the State of Florida from sunrise to sunset on Monday, December 7, 2020.

To view the Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day proclamation, click here.

