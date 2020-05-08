Five arrested in separate drug cases

HOLMES COUNTY – The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office has made five arrests in separate drug cases over the past week.
Arrested and charged were:
April 30
James Brockton Elmore, 44, of Madison, Georgia – Possession of methamphetamine and Possession of drug paraphernalia
Jean I Helmick, 36, of Ponce de Leon – Possession of methamphetamine, Possession of marijuana (less than 20 grams), and diving while license suspended (habitual)
Wednesday, May 6
Joshua E. Anderson, 34, of Bonifay – Possession of methamphetamine, Possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and Possession of drug paraphernalia
Shane K. Fleming, 33, of Bonifay – Possession of methamphetamine and Possession of drug paraphernalia
Gregory E. Croft, 57, of Westville – Possession of methamphetamine, Possession of drug paraphernalia, Violation of Probation, and Driving while license suspended (second offense)