Fitzgerald obit

Roddy Lawrence Fitzgerald, age 59 of Chipley, Florida passed away on January 6, 2021 at his residence.

Roddy was born on November 5, 1961 in Ooltewah, Tennessee to Elbert Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Poe. Roddy has lived in the panhandle for 2 years, coming from Mobile, Alabama. He proudly served his country for 4 years in the US Marines and was the successful business owner of Skyline Steel Buildings. Roddy accomplished many things in life, but the road to 15 years of sobriety is one of his proudest achievements. He was an avid Tennessee Vols fan, enjoyed playing golf, cherished trips with family, and most importantly, loved making precious memories with his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years: Robbie Fitzgerald of Chipley; daughters: Cristen Cooley (Jarryd) of Panama City, Florida, Amber Harrison (Chase) of Mobile, Alabama, Alexia Newberry (Nathaniel) of Ellijay, Georgia; 7 grandchildren: Caedmon Harrison, Finley Harrison, Nora Jane Harrison, Emme Sue Newberry, Beau Newberry, Wyatt Newberry, Piper Cooley.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.