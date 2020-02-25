Finch obit

Lesley Finch, age 61 of Chipley, Florida went home to be with the Lord on February 24, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Lesley was born on November 16, 1958 in Winter Garden, Florida to Lincoln Lee Finch and Sarah Bass. A lifelong resident of the panhandle, he worked as the Concrete Quality Control Manager for Couch Ready USA. Lesley was also a member of New Prospect Baptist Church in Chipley.

He is preceded in death by his father: Lincoln Lee Finch.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 36 years, Linda Finch of Chipley, FL; mother: Sarah Finch of Chipley, FL; son: Bobby Beare of Lake Mary, FL; daughter: Amy Smith and husband William of Crawfordville, FL; brothers: James “Bo” Finch of Tallahassee, FL, Dennis Lee and wife Terri of Ocala, FL; sisters: Margaret Graham and husband David of Ashford, AL, Faye Brant and husband Chris of Marianna, FL, Lee Helms and husband Howard of Chipley, FL; grandchildren: Lindsey Cooley, Caroline Monsees, Connor Beare, Spencer Beare; numerous special nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM on Friday, February 28, 2020 at New Prospect Baptist Church in Chipley, Florida with Dr. Kermit Soileau officiating. Interment will follow at Wachob Cemetery in Chipley. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 6 – 8 PM on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the church.