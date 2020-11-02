Finch obit

Ira “Ronnie” Finch passed from this life on October 31, 2020 at his home in Cottondale, Florida, surrounded by his family. He was 82.

Born on November 26, 1937 in Washington County, Florida, to Broward and Martha Finch, he was a lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle and owned and operated several businesses in the Cottondale area including Finch’s Service Station and Garage. He retired from CarQuest Auto Parts in Marianna, Florida, after 16+ years as Machine Shop Manager and is known for his natural ability to diagnose and repair any type of engine large or small.

Although a shrewd businessman, his perpetual focus was on being a provider for his family without waiver.

As a member of Cottondale First Assembly of God Church in Cottondale, Florida, he proudly served several terms in leadership as Deacon and as a driver for The Bus Ministry.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Leslie “Ross” Finch, Ferrell Finch, Carlos “Junior” Finch, and Pat Finch, his sisters Willie Mae Morris and Eva Hurd.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Elizabeth Cutchins Finch, his son Gene Finch (Sandy) of Cottondale, Florida, his daughter Kimberly Perry (Dale) of Lynn Haven, Florida, his son Danny Finch (Missie) of Chipley, Florida, his daughter Jennifer Sizemore (Joe) of Dothan, Alabama, his sister Betty Spencer of Wausau, Florida, eight grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at First Assembly of God in Cottondale, Florida with Pastor Chris Franklin officiating. The family will receive visitors before the service beginning at 10:00 am. Interment will follow in the First Assembly of God Cemetery in Cottondale, Florida, with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.