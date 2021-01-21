Finch named to Dean’s List

Hannah Finch of Chipley was named to the Dean’s List at Trinity Baptist College for the Fall 2020 semester by President Mac Heavener, Jr. This honor is the result of earning a 3 .5 grade point average or higher for the semester while completing a full-time course load.

Trinity Baptist College is located in Jacksonville, Florida and specializes in training men and women for life and ministry. With a growing student body of nearly 350 students, TBC has graduates serving across the United States and around the globe. Programs in Pastoral Theology, Counseling, Church Ministries, Missions, Elementary, Secondary and Special Education, Criminal Justice, Management, Accounting, Sport Management, and Music offer students the opportunity to “learn and serve.” More information about the college is available at www.tbc.edu.