FHP troopers arrest two for human trafficking

On December 31, 2019, Florida Highway Patrol Troopers stopped a 2011 Cadillac Escalade on Interstate 10 near mile marker 3 for a traffic violation. During the course of the traffic stop, Troopers discovered that all occupants were foreign nationals and neither the driver nor the passengers were linked to the vehicle in which they were riding. Upon questioning, the driver became evasive. Troopers obtained consent to search the vehicle and asked the driver and occupants to exit for their safety. During the search, two additional occupants were found hiding between the rear hatch and the third row seats. Multiple items linking the driver and front seat passenger to human trafficking were located within the vehicle. After further investigation, the driver was charged with Human Trafficking and Driving Without a License. The front seat passenger was also charged with Human Trafficking. The remaining occupants were turned over to the United States Customs and Border Protection.

1. JULIO CEASER AGUILAR MORENO: Human Trafficking (Felony), Driving without a License (misdemeanor).

2. JOSE IVAN MORALES HERNADEZ: Human Trafficking (Felony).