FHP to participate in Operation Safe Drive

~ FHP partners in multi-state initiative to prevent crashes that result in fatalities, injuries, and property damage ~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Beginning today through March 4, 2021, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) joins its southeastern law enforcement partners to participate in the Operation Safe DRIVE (Distracted Reckless Impaired Visibility Enforcement) safety campaign. The Operation Safe DRIVE campaign is a high visibility, education and enforcement initiative designed to deter behaviors that contribute to commercial and non-commercial motor vehicle crashes.

“It’s everyone’s obligation to share the road safely and avoid driving behaviors that place fellow drivers in danger,” said Colonel Gene S. Spaulding, Director of the Florida Highway Patrol. “FHP Troopers will be highly visible during the three-day Operation Safe DRIVE initiative to educate and enforce aggressive, distracted, and impaired driving on I-95, I-75, and I-10.”

Operation Safe DRIVE’s enforcement efforts will be focused on driver behaviors that include: Aggressive driving, unlawful speed, following too close, improper passing/lane change, failing to move over, failing to wear a safety belt, distracted driving, and driving under the influence. Additionally, enforcement efforts will include commercial driver laws such as hours of service violations, commercial driver license violations, medical certification, and commercial motor vehicle credentialing.

Motorists should protect themselves and their passengers by learning how to share the road safely. FHP offers these tips for driving around large trucks:

Stay out of the “No Zone.” Be aware that large trucks have large blind spots, also known as “No Zones.”

Pass trucks with caution. Pass on the left side for maximum visibility and maintain a constant speed.

Use extra caution around trucks. Be sure to leave plenty of room when you pull in front of a truck. Large trucks can’t stop as quickly as smaller vehicles.

Practice patience around larger vehicles that are not traveling at the same speed as your vehicle.

Report aggressive or dangerous driving by dialing *FHP (*347) or 911.

For more safety tips for driving, visit the FLHSMV Safety Center.