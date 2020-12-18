FHP participating in holiday Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaign

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – This holiday season, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is joining law enforcement agencies across the nation in the high-visibility enforcement campaign, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over. The enforcement campaign runs from December 18, 2020, through January 1, 2021, aiming to reduce impaired driving on our roadways through increased enforcement and safety messages about the dangers of driving while impaired.

“If you drink, be responsible and designate a sober driver to get to your destination safely,” said Colonel Gene S. Spaulding, Director of the Florida Highway Patrol. “The choice to drink and drive is a bad decision that could have grave consequences. Be responsible – don’t drink and drive.”

Preliminary data show that last December there were 467 alcohol-impaired crashes, which was the most for any month in 2019, as well as 36 drug-impaired and 38 alcohol and drug-impaired crashes in Florida. To help ensure your safety, FHP will be out in force on the highways to aid motorists and remove impaired drivers from the road. FHP Auxiliary troopers will also volunteer to augment FHP during the holiday period. FHP’s increased presence throughout Florida helps to deter traffic violations and enhance services to motorists who need assistance while traveling.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) is continuing its Safe Holiday Travel campaign, educating Floridians and visitors on safe traveling behaviors such as never driving impaired, focusing on driving, and registering their Emergency Contact Information (ECI). FLHSMV is partnering with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), Florida Sheriffs Association, Florida Police Chiefs Association, and AAA – The Auto Club Group to urge responsible driving and consumer habits this holiday season.

Give your loved ones the gift of safety this holiday season by following these important travel tips:

Every time you get in a vehicle, no matter where you are sitting, buckle up.

Never drive impaired. Don’t get behind the wheel if you have been drinking or took drugs that cause impairment.

Let your passengers help you navigate or change the music. Don’t drive distracted. Keep your hands on the wheel, eyes on the road and mind on driving.

Make sure you get enough rest before you drive. Stop to take a break every 100 miles or two hours.

Move over for stopped emergency, sanitation, utility service vehicles and wreckers when it is safe to do so.

Be aware of the speed limit and adjust accordingly. In Florida, the limit will never be higher than 70 mph.

FDOT will also be supporting the enforcement period with additional impaired driving prevention education and awareness efforts including billboards, radio PSAs, social media PSAs, and more throughout the state. FDOT encourages motorists to use the free Florida 511 app for real-time traffic information to plan their holiday travel.

Visit FLHSMV’s website for more holiday safety tips, information, and resources. The public is encouraged to report dangerous and drunk drivers by dialing *FHP (*347) or 911.