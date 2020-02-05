FHP, FLHSMV mourn the loss of Trooper Joseph Bullock

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – FLHSMV Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes and Florida Highway Patrol Colonel Gene Spaulding released the following statement regarding the passing of FHP Trooper Joseph Bullock:

“Today, the entire Florida Highway Patrol and FLHSMV family is heartbroken as we mourn the tragic loss of Trooper Joseph Bullock, a nearly 19-year veteran of the Florida Highway Patrol who chose to make selflessly serving and protecting others his life’s work. Please keep his family and his team members in your prayers.”

– FLHSMV Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes

– FHP Colonel Gene Spaulding

Trooper Bullock served nearly 19 years with the Florida Highway Patrol and was assigned to Troop L – Fort Pierce for his entire career. He was also an Air Force veteran.

Trooper Bullock was fatally wounded today in the line of duty while assisting the public on I-95 in Martin County. The investigation into the incident is ongoing and additional information will be released as it’s available.