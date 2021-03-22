FHP CIU makes arrest in Okaloosa County

On Friday, March 19, 2021, at approximately 3:19 pm central, One of Florida Highway Patrol’s Criminal Interdiction Units (CIU) was patrolling in Okaloosa County, Florida, northbound on State Road 293. The trooper observed a black Chrysler 300, southbound, at 78-mph in a 55-mph zone. Upon making the traffic stop, the trooper identified the driver as 25-year-old, Bryce Landrus Berry of Alabama. While speaking with the driver, the trooper discovered the car was a rental which was not in the drivers name so he requested to see the rental agreement. Berry opened the glove box and the trooper observed a large sum of cash secured by a rubber band. Berry quickly closed the glove box and changed his story from the car being rented for him by his cousin to it being rented by his friend to take his daughter on vacation. After contacting the rental company, they requested the vehicle be towed due to violation of rental agreement.

While waiting for the tow truck, the trooper inquired about the large sum of money observed in the glove box earlier and Berry could only state he didn’t realize he had that much money with him, he also could not provide documentation for the large sum of currency. At this point, the trooper continued talking to Berry and asked if he had any other illegal items in the car and Berry responded by advising he had a firearm in the center console and the rear center console. He (Berry) continued talking by telling the trooper he also had approximately 28 grams of marijuana in a black backpack in the trunk.

A criminal history check revealed Berry had multiple previous felony convictions, including possession of drugs and firearm offenses. With all the above information in mind, the CIU Trooper conducted a probable cause search and discovered the following. In the front, center, console a Glock 19X firearm was located, in the rear, center, console a FN 5.7 firearm was located. In the trunk, the black backpack was found, and 4 small blue bags were located, containing approximately 30 grams of what the trooper believes to be marijuana. Finally, in the glove box, the trooper located nearly $45,000.00 in US Currency.

Due to the totality of the above information and discovery, Berry was arrested and transported to the Okaloosa County Jail and charged with the following. Possession of firearms by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, and possession of marijuana over 20 grams.