Ferrer obit

Mrs. Omaira Carballo Ferrer, age 91, of Bonifay, Florida passed away February 16, 2020 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Alabama.

She was born October 20, 1928 in Matanzas, Cuba to the late Juan and Elena Ulloa Carballo. In addition to her parents, Omaira was preceded in death by one sister, Gladys Carballo Ulloa and two brothers, Juan Carballo and Rolando Carballo.

Omaira is survived by four nieces, Danay Diaz and Gabriel of Bonifay, FL, Martha Alvarez of Miami, FL, Jeanette Carballo of NY and Maria Elena Carballo of Cuba; great nieces and nephews, Jennifer Diaz, Mark Guerra & Summar, Cesar Alvarez, Danielle Carballo, Christina Carballo, Juan Carballo; great-great nieces and nephews, Kevin Febles, Jorge Febles, Anthony Guerra, Elijah Russell, Brianna Russell, Wyatt Russell.

The family will receive friends Thursday from 4-7 PM, February 20, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel. Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.