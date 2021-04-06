Fender obit

Martha Ann Palmer Fender, 82, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 3, 2021.

A Celebration of Her Life will be 10 a.m., Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Holmes Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Chester Padgett officiating, James & Lipford Funeral Home directing.

In lieu of flowers her request was to have memorials made to The Gideons P. O. Box 308 Chipley, FL 32428.

She was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on September 5, 1938. The family relocated to Maryland to take jobs with the Federal Government Printing Office. She graduated from Gaithersburg Maryland high school in 1956. She went on to business school while working for The United States Atomic Energy Commission, which is now the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. She worked in the office of Admiral Hyman G. Rickover. She married Carson Fender on April 7, 1957 they shared a good life together for 64 years. Martha was a stay at home mom for many years. Carson went into the ministry and Martha walked along side her husband, serving churches in Florida and Virginia.

She was predeceased her mother Virginia Hermann, three brothers Norman Palmer, Michael Palmer, Jimmy Hermann and one sister Christine Martin.

She is survived by her beloved husband Carson; son Daniel Fender (Cindy), daughter Ester Santillie (Scott); two sisters Mary Kaye Ramey (Pat), Crystal Warner; two brothers Steve Palmer, Earl Coleman (Sharon); sister-in-law Sandy Palmer; three grandchildren Heather Lloyd (Daniel), Jonathan Partenza, Danielle Bills (Derick); five great grandchildren Olivia Lloyd, Micah Fender, Carson Lloyd, Annie Marie Lloyd, Bentlee Bills; a host of nieces and nephews.