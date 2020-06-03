FEMA has awarded $252 million to Florida for COVID-19 operations

Tallahassee – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the state of Florida will receive nearly $252 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to reimburse costs associated with the COVID-19 response. The funds are allocated to Florida for expenses from the COVID 19 response from March 13 through April 30. The total approved cost is $335,869,104 with a federal share of 75 percent of the total project cost, or $251,901,828.

“Florida’s targeted and data-driven approach to fighting COVID-19 and our actions to protect the most vulnerable have flattened the curve in Florida,” said Governor DeSantis. “These additional federal funds will further our efforts to expedite critical projects as we move forward our safe, smart, step-by-step plan for Florida’s recovery. I thank the President, FEMA and the many hard-working health care workers and first responders who have responded swiftly and appropriately to the challenges presented by this pandemic.”

“Never before has our nation seen a time when all 50 states had a disaster declaration from FEMA, and so we knew how critical it would be to work closely with our federal partners and get these requests in early,” said FDEM Director Jared Moskowitz. “We strategically submitted large projects to be expedited, allowing Florida to receive one of the largest awards so far in the country. Receiving this funding today is a huge win, and I’m thankful to FEMA for their support.”

“Over the last few months Florida has taken unprecedented actions to protect the health and safety of its residents during the coronavirus pandemic,” said FEMA Regional Administrator Gracia Szczech. “This funding will help the state as it continues to recover and prepares for the next disaster.”

The funds are awarded through FEMA’s Public Assistance Grant program which is the key source of funding for communities recovering from a federally declared disaster or emergency. FEMA worked directly with FDEM to develop project estimates, and expedite the process.

In response to COVID-19, Florida activated its Emergency Operations Center, provided training to personnel, purchased and delivered critical medical supplies such as N95 masks, medical gowns and latex gloves to hospitals and first responders. Additionally, the state augmented medical staffing, purchased ventilators and increased law enforcement presence at testing sites and hospitals. This funding also reimburses the state for emergency protective measures which include meals for emergency workers and the purchase and distribution of food, water and ice.

On March 13 President Donald Trump declared the coronavirus a national emergency. Florida received its major disaster declaration on March 25.

For more information on Florida’s response to COVID-19, visit https://floridadisaster.org/covid19.