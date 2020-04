Mrs. Carol Ann Feltner, age 77, of Bonifay, Florida passed away April 12, 2020 at Washington Rehab and Nursing in Chipley, Florida.

She was born April 11, 1943 in Monroe, Michigan to the late Willis Charles Franklin Borgert and Netha Mae West Borgert.

In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Bert Feltner, Jr.

A private burial was held in the Bonifay Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.