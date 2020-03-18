Governor Ron DeSantis and Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz Announce Federal Resource Requests to Help Combat COVID-19

~Additional Resources Are Being Deployed to Broward County and High-Impact Areas~

TALLAHASSEE — Tuesday, the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) announced that at the Governor’s direction, FDEM Director Jared Moskowitz is ordering additional supplies and personal protective equipment in an effort to mitigate and contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

After conducting a thorough assessment of needs, Director Moskowitz has requested the following supplies through Direct Federal Assistance:

5 mobile intensive care units

5,000 ventilators

5,000 hospital beds

50,000 two oz. bottles of hand sanitizer

250,000 coveralls

500,000 gloves

500,000 gowns

500,000 collection kits

100,000 16 oz. bottles of hand sanitizers

150,000 Personal Protective Equipment kits, including coveralls, gowns, and goggles

2 million N95 face masks

Supplies are being delivered on a rolling basis, and inventory is being distributed throughout the state 24 hours a day.

Three field hospitals are being deployed:

One field hospital is currently staged in Orlando and can be deployed to other areas in the state as needed.

One field hospital is on its way to Broward County and will be set up there.

One field hospital is on its way to Ocala and will be staged there and deployed to other areas as needed.

Director Moskowitz is also working with the federal government to determine if there is capacity to add US Navy Mercy-Class ships at Florida ports. Mobile COVID-19 testing is also being implemented, and the National Guard is deployed in Broward County and on standby to assist throughout the state as necessary.