Fears obit

Robert Edward “Bob” Fears, 72, of Malone died Oct. 8, 2020 in Flowers Hospital due to complications of Covid-19.

He was born in Donalsonville, GA. He went into the Marines in 1967. After getting married and getting out of service, he worked at Chipola Propane Gas Co, Uni Mac, and Daffin Food Service from truck driver to warehouse manager for 38 years. He loved doing handy work for people, fishing and working in his shop.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents, James and Gladys Fears; brothers, Elwin and Jimmie (infant); sister, Jeannie Brooks.

Survivors include his wife of 50 years Marie Fears of Malone; one son, Jason (Nikki) Fears of Malone; one daughter, April Baxter of Malone; two brothers, Norris (Janet) Fears of Marianna, Mike (Debbie) Fears of Dellwood; two sisters, Juanita Grantham and Margie Fears both of Marianna; brother-in-law, James Brooks of Altha and sister-in-law, Jane Powell of Marianna; seven grandchildren, Thomas (Amie) Fears of Cottondale, Ryan Fears & Brad Fears of Cottonwood, AL, Aryanna Baxter of Malone, Lillie (Nick) Broome of Chipley, Logan McCallister and Maecie McCallister of Graceville; a host of nieces and nephews, family and friends.

Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced next week by James & Sikes Funeral Homes Maddox Chapel.

In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to Friendship Baptist Church Building Fund, 5507 Friendship Church Road, Malone, FL 32445.