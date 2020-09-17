FDOT road advisory

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is providing an update on state road and bridge closures and restrictions in Northwest Florida due to Hurricane Sally.

Bay County

Business U.S. 98 near Arizona Chemical Company is closed due to flooding.

S.R. 20 from Racetrack Road to S.R. 77 is closed due to flooding.

Calhoun County

S.R. 20 traffic is reduced to one lane at Bob Mayo Lane due to flooding.

S.R. 20 traffic is reduced to one lane at Melvin New Grade Road due to flooding.

S.R. 20 is closed a Juniper Creek due to flooding.

Escambia County

Pensacola International Airport has suspended operations for all arriving and departing commercial aircraft.

The Pensacola Bay Bridge on U.S. 98 is closed to all traffic.

The U.S. 98 bridge over Perdido Bay remains closed.

Holmes County

Intermittent closures on S.R. 81 from I-10 to Windmill Road due to flooding.

Jackson County

S.R. 73 is closed at Missouri Road due to flooding.

Intermittent closures on S.R. 71 at Caverns Road due to flooding.

S.R. 166 (Caverns Road) from Russell Road to S.R. 71 is closed due to flooding.

Okaloosa County

U.S. 98 Okaloosa Island westbound travel lanes are open, the eastbound outside lane remains closed due to flooding.

U.S. 98 at Hurlburt Field westbound lanes are closed. Eastbound travel lanes have been modified to handle two-way traffic (one eastbound and one westbound) at this time.

I-10 Shoal River Bridge is closed due to flooding.

Santa Rosa County

Garcon Point Bridge (S.R. 281) is open to limited to two-axle vehicles. Emergency service vehicles, including ambulances and fire trucks, are permitted to cross the bridge as well as sport utility vehicles, pick-up trucks, and private vehicles towing single or double axle trailers. Trucks need to continue to follow the truck detour routes.

S.R. 281 (Avalon Blvd) is closed between I-10 and Carroll Road due to flooding.

Eastbound U.S. 98 from Pier Road to Palmetto Street is closed due to flooding.

Westbound U.S. 98 at Woodland Park Lane is closed due to flooding.

Washington County

S.R. 277 from Pioneer to Clayton Road remains closed due to flooding.

FDOT actively monitors bridges for wind hazards and evaluates for closure when sustained winds reach 40 miles per hour (mph). The Florida Highway Patrol or local law enforcement will close bridges once wind speeds become high enough to create hazardous driving conditions. As wind speeds continue to rise, law enforcement and FDOT personnel will be required to seek shelter and use of the road will be at a motorist’s own risk.

Motorists are encouraged to monitor weather reports and road conditions and to be on the lookout for flooded roads. If the road ahead is flooded, turn around and find an alternate route. Flooded roads may hide the fact that the roadway is washed out underneath and as little as six inches of rushing water can force your car off the road.