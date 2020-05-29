FDOH updates new COVID-19 cases

Florida Department of Health Updates New COVID-19 Cases, Announces Forty-Nine Deaths Related to COVID-19

~53,114 positive cases in Florida residents and 1,383 positive cases in non-Florida residents~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. —Today, the Florida Department of Health (DOH) announced that antibody COVID-19 test results data is now available. This report will be provided once a week and contains county, race and lab information on antibody COVID-19 tests conducted in Florida. That report is available here.

In order to provide more comprehensive data, DOH releases a report on COVID-19 cases in Florida once per day. The DOH COVID-19 dashboard is also providing updates once per day. The state also provides a report detailing surveillance data for every Florida county, which is available here.

Test results for more than 40,900 individuals were reported to DOH as of midnight, on Thursday, May 28. Today, as reported at 11 a.m., there are:

1,212 new positive COVID-19 cases (1,196 Florida residents and 16 non-Florida residents)

49 Florida resident deaths related to COVID-19

While Florida’s testing has increased over the past week, the percent of those testing positive for COVID-19 overall is 6 percent. On May 28, 3 percent of new cases** tested positive.

There are a total of 54,497 Florida cases*** with 2,413 deaths related to COVID-19.

Since data reported at 11 a.m. on May 29, the deaths of forty-nine Florida residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have been reported in Broward, Calhoun, Charlotte, Dade, Duval, Escambia, Gadsden, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Jackson, Lee, Manatee, Marion, Orange, Palm Beach, Pinellas, Polk, St. Johns, Union and Washington counties.

Florida long-term care facility data:

The list of long-term care facilities with active COVID-19 cases is available here.

The list of long-term care facilities with deaths is available here, which is updated weekly.

To date, 1,198 individuals that were staff or residents of a long-term care facility have died.

More information on a case-by-case basis can also be found here.

For more detail on Florida resident cases, please visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

* Florida residents that are diagnosed with COVID-19 and isolated out of state are not reflected on the Florida map.

**This percentage is the number of people who test positive for the first time divided by all tests, excluding people who have previously tested positive.

***Total cases overview includes positive cases in Florida residents and non-Florida residents tested in Florida.

