FDOH update on vaccination efforts

Florida Department of Health Provides Week 11 Updates on Florida’s Vaccination Efforts Under Governor DeSantis’ Leadership

~Florida Continues to Increase Vaccine Access to Underserved Communities~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, the Florida Department of Health issued an update on the progress of the state’s vaccination efforts, as well as its weekly COVID-19 update. The State of Florida is in its eleventh week of vaccine distribution and is continuing to increase vaccine access statewide.

Florida continues to prioritize vaccine access to seniors by proactively identifying underserved communities where the COVID-19 vaccine may be administered.

Governor DeSantis announced the addition of six COVID-19 vaccination sites in Broward, Duval, Leon, Miami-Dade and Osceola counties to increase vaccine access in underserved communities. Each site can administer up to 200 vaccines per day to eligible populations and are open seven days a week.

Governor DeSantis’ administration is taking the necessary steps to ensure the vaccine gets administered as quickly as possible. This week, new actions to continue Florida’s proactive approach to vaccinations includes the following:

Vaccinations:

To provide Floridians with the latest information about vaccinations in the state, the Florida Department of Health has issued a COVID-19 vaccine report that is updated daily. This report includes information on the COVID-19 vaccine by county, race, sex and age. Find the COVID-19 vaccine report here.

As of today, at 7 a.m., 2,895,170 individuals have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in Florida.

The Florida Department of Health continues to provide updates on cases, testing, and fatalities related to COVID-19. Please find all daily reports here.

State of Florida Vaccine Accomplishments To-Date:

Week 11 (Underway)

CVS Health will begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations at 81 select CVS Pharmacy, CVS Pharmacy y más and Navarro Discount Pharmacy locations in 13 counties across Florida, including 67 in Miami-Dade County. These sites are available through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. More information is available here.

At the Governor’s direction, six additional COVID-19 vaccination sites opened Thursday, February 25 to increase vaccine access in underserved communities in Broward, Duval, Leon, Miami-Dade and Osceola counties. Each site can administer up to 200 vaccines per day to eligible populations and are open seven days a week. More information is available here.

At the Governor’s direction, a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site was opened at High Point Community in Hernando County. High Point Community began operating on Wednesday, February 24 and will administer 750 Pfizer vaccines per day for three days for a total of 2,250 vaccines for seniors in the Hernando County area. Governor DeSantis’ announcement is available here.

Governor DeSantis announced a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site at Spanish Lake Community in St. Lucie County. Spanish Lake Community began operating on Thursday, February 25 and will administer a total of 2,300 Pfizer vaccines across three days for seniors in the St. Lucie County area. Governor DeSantis’ announcement is available here.

At the Governor’s direction, the Florida Division of Emergency Management and the Florida Department of Health continue to identify places of worship and other locations in underserved communities where the COVID-19 vaccine may be administered. To date, more than 46,000 individuals have been vaccinated in partnership with places of worship. This week, the state is holding another four one-day vaccine events with the faith-based community: Everlasting Word Church – 2132 US-90 West DeFuniak Springs, FL 32433 Light of the World International – 3809 Chapel Dr. Sarasota, FL 34234 Temple Beth El of Boca Raton – 333 SW 4th Ave. Boca Raton, FL 33432 Shiloh Baptist Church Youth Life Center – 580 W Jackson St. Orlando, FL 32805

The Florida Division of Emergency Management announced the week one schedule for the eight federally-supported satellite COVID-19 vaccine sites. Each site can administer up to 500 vaccines per day and will relocate every three to seven days to reach as many residents as possible. The schedule for Week One (March 3 – 10) is available here.

The state-supported vaccination site at University Mall in Hillsborough County will permanently relocate to Raymond James Stadium Lot 14 on Monday, March 1. To accommodate for this change, the state-supported COVID-19 testing site at Raymond James Stadium will permanently relocate to University Mall on Tuesday, March 2. Individuals who have scheduled first or second dose vaccine appointments do not need to take any additional action. All individuals with vaccine or testing appointments at these locations will have their appointments honored at the new location. More information is available here.

Under Governor DeSantis’ leadership, more than 870 vaccination sites have been opened statewide in partnership with local communities and hospitals. The Florida Department of Health continues to identify active vaccine sites. All vaccine sites in Florida are posted on the Florida Department of Health’s website here.

About the Florida Department of Health

The Florida Department of Health, nationally accredited by the Public Health Accreditation Board, works to protect, promote and improve the health of all people in Florida through integrated state, county and community efforts.

