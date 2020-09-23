FDOH recognizes World Alzheimer’s Month

TALLAHASSEE — World Alzheimer’s Month is the international campaign run by Alzheimer’s Disease International every September. It increases awareness about the disease and reduces the stigma and lack of information surrounding dementia.

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia. It destroys brain cells and nerves, disrupting the transmitters which carry messages in the brain, particularly those responsible for storing memories.

“It is absolutely vital that Floridians have access to both early diagnosis and support for Alzheimer’s,” said Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez. “As the number of Floridians with dementia continues to grow, raising awareness of this disease helps ensure that they receive the care and access to resources they and their families need to continue living their healthiest lives.”

“Studies show that Alzheimer’s disease affects more than 500,000 Floridians over the age of 65,” said State Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees. “It’s important to raise awareness regarding this disease as clinicians and researchers look to improve prevention measures, methods of diagnosis and treatment options and, ultimately, find a cure.”

Each year, grants and fellowships are awarded by the State Surgeon General through the Ed and Ethel Moore Alzheimer’s Disease Research Program. The purpose of the Program is to fund research leading to prevention of, or a cure, for Alzheimer’s disease by pursuing the following goals:

1. Improve the health of Floridians by researching better prevention and diagnoses of, and treatments and cures for, Alzheimer’s disease.

2. Expand the foundation of knowledge relating to the prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and cure of Alzheimer’s disease.

3. Stimulate economic activity in Florida in areas related to Alzheimer’s disease research.

For more information about the Ed & Ethel Moore Alzheimer’s Disease Research Grant Program, visit the department’s Research on Alzheimer’s Disease page.