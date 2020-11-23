FDOH recognizes Diabetes Awareness Month

Tallahassee, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health recognizes November as Diabetes Awareness Month, a time to raise awareness about diabetes and promote the importance of taking steps to confront diabetes as a critical health issue.

“It’s important to understand the importance of early detection and management of diabetes,” said Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez. “This year, I encourage you to know your risk factors for diabetes and act as a support system for those in your life who may be affected by it.”

“Diabetes and prediabetes are serious conditions affecting millions of Floridians, but it can be managed,” said State Surgeon General Scott Rivkees. “Knowing your risk factors and developing and maintaining healthy habits can reduce the impact that diabetes can have on your life.”

The number of people diagnosed with diabetes has more than tripled in the last 20 years in the U.S. In Florida, it is estimated that over 2.4 million people have diabetes and over 5.8 million have prediabetes. Diabetes is the seventh leading cause of death in Florida.

There are three main types of diabetes: type 1, type 2 and gestational diabetes (diabetes while pregnant). Women with diabetes have more difficulty conceiving and may have poor pregnancy outcomes, so it is especially important for women to be aware of their risk factors for developing diabetes, including having a family history of diabetes as well as age, weight and physical activity level.

At this time, there is no cure for diabetes, but a healthy lifestyle can significantly reduce its impact. With access to better treatments, people with diabetes are now living longer—and with a better quality of life—than ever before. A blood test from your health care provider can determine if you have diabetes or prediabetes. Early treatment can prevent serious problems diabetes can cause, such as loss of eyesight or kidney damage and an increased risk for vascular diseases including heart disease and Alzheimer’s disease and related dementia.

The Department works with several partners across the state, including local county health departments and community-based organizations, to increase availability and access to evidence-based programs such Diabetes Prevention Programs (DPP) and Diabetes Self-Management Education Support (DSMES) which help to promote and sustain healthy lifestyle changes. Moreover, for those persons living with diabetes, in addition to routinely checking your A1C blood glucose level, it is essential to ensure you’re taking your prescribed medication or insulin. For those needing assisting in obtaining insulin for their diabetes, the Department’s Insulin Distribution Program may help those who qualify.

During the month of November, the Department will host awareness campaigns across the state.

To learn more about diabetes prevention and self-management, visit www.floridahealth.gov/diabetes

For more information about National Diabetes Month, visit International Diabetes Federation and American Diabetes Association.