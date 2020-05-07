FDOH launches new COVID-19 mobile app

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, the Florida Department of Health announced the launch of a new mobile app, StrongerThanC19. The free app, available for iOS and Android devices, complements the community action survey website of the same name that launched on April 3. These cutting-edge tools are giving residents the power to unite in the fight to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in Florida.

Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees said, “The participation from the website has been very promising so far with over 300,000 surveys submitted, and we’re hopeful that this app will help to build on the submissions and data that has already been gathered. Together, the information collected from the StrongerThanC19 mobile app and website will be used to help further inform and improve the state’s response to COVID-19.”

Florida residents are encouraged to do their part in helping Florida flatten the curve by anonymously answering questions that range from age and residency, to recent travel, to potential COVID-19 contact. The app allows users to go back and update their answers as symptoms and information change, providing officials with up-to-the minute information to help improve the distribution of resources in response to COVID-19. With the app, users will also have access to information in real-time as it’s gathered from users across the state via the Community Action Survey Report.

Once the brief survey is completed, users will also have the opportunity to sign-up to receive notifications for the most up-to-date information on COVID-19 in Florida from the Department of Health. The brief survey is available in both English and Spanish.

The free StrongerThanC19 app is available to both iOS and Android users and can be downloaded from the Apple or Google app stores.

The StrongerThanC19 app and website are designed to gather information to help the Department of Health track and slow the spread of COVID-19 in Florida; they are not intended to be used as a symptom checker designed to dispense medical advice.

Even if you have already submitted a survey via the website, please feel free to download the app and update our answers.