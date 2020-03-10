FDOH issues advisory

Florida Department of Health Issues Advisory for Individuals who have Recently Travelled Through Port Everglades in Broward County
TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Department of Health has announced a new positive case of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Florida. To keep Florida residents and visitors safe and aware about the status of the virus, the Department is issuing regular updates as information becomes available.
New Positive Case
- A 69-year old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual is isolated and will remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
Advisory on Port Everglades
- The Department, through an extensive epidemiological investigation, identified this new case as the third positive case of COVID-19 associated with Port Everglades in Broward County, Florida. Further, all three cases are connected to or employed by Metro Cruise Services – a company that operates at Port Everglades.
- The Florida Department of Health recommends all individuals experiencing symptoms who have recently travelled through Port Everglades to immediately contact their County Health Department or health care provider and self-isolate for 14 Days.
- The Department also recommends employees of Metro Cruise Services at Port Everglades with any association to these cases self-isolate at home.
- The Department is working to connect with all employees at Metro Cruise Services who may have come into contact with the three individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 to provide the employees with the appropriate guidance and monitoring.
- The department is working in close consultation with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on this investigation.
- The CDC recommends that individuals with recent travel history on a cruise to monitor their health for 14 days and, if they develop symptoms, to immediately self-isolate and contact their County Health Department or health care provider.
- Please call the state of Florida’s 24/7 hotline for COVID-19 at 1 (866) 779-6121 for assistance in connecting with your County Health Department or health care provider.
COVID-19 Resources
- Please visit the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage at www.FloridaHealth.gov/COVID-19. This remains the best and most up-to-date resource for information and guidance regarding COVID-19 in Florida.
- For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-(866) 779-6121 or emailing COVID-19@flhealth.gov. The Call Center is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
- In addition, please visit http://www.floridahealth.gov/all-county-locations.html to locate and obtain contact information for your local CHD.
- The CDC also has a website with information related to COVID-19: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.