FDOH issues advisory

Florida Department of Health Issues Advisory for Individuals who have Recently Travelled Through Port Everglades in Broward County

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Department of Health has announced a new positive case of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Florida. To keep Florida residents and visitors safe and aware about the status of the virus, the Department is issuing regular updates as information becomes available.

New Positive Case

A 69-year old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual is isolated and will remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

Advisory on Port Everglades

The Department, through an extensive epidemiological investigation, identified this new case as the third positive case of COVID-19 associated with Port Everglades in Broward County, Florida. Further, all three cases are connected to or employed by Metro Cruise Services – a company that operates at Port Everglades.

The Florida Department of Health recommends all individuals experiencing symptoms who have recently travelled through Port Everglades to immediately contact their County Health Department or health care provider and self-isolate for 14 Days.

The Department also recommends employees of Metro Cruise Services at Port Everglades with any association to these cases self-isolate at home.

The Department is working to connect with all employees at Metro Cruise Services who may have come into contact with the three individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 to provide the employees with the appropriate guidance and monitoring.

The department is working in close consultation with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on this investigation.

The CDC recommends that individuals with recent travel history on a cruise to monitor their health for 14 days and, if they develop symptoms, to immediately self-isolate and contact their County Health Department or health care provider.

Please call the state of Florida’s 24/7 hotline for COVID-19 at 1 (866) 779-6121 for assistance in connecting with your County Health Department or health care provider.

COVID-19 Resources