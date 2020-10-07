FDOH Holmes and Washington administrator retires

After decades of service with the Florida Department of Health serving the citizens of Holmes County and Washington County, Mrs. Karen Johnson, Health Officer, has retired. She has served as the Health Officer for the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) Holmes/Washington since July 2014. She has 32 years of experience in public health where she has provided services in clinics, schools, and the community. In 1991, she organized and facilitated the opening of 7 school-based clinics in Holmes County. She has been a Women’s Health APRN for the FDOH since 1994 and has national certification. Prior to her current role, she served as the FDOH Holmes Nursing Director for 10 years.

In 1987, Ms. Johnson graduated from the University of Florida with her BSN. She attended the Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner program through Emory Regional Training Center in 1993 and later completed her MSN in Leadership & Management through University of West Florida.

During her tenure as Health Officer, she helped facilitate the process of combining many of the staff between Holmes County and Washington County. Through this process, a bridge was built to facilitate greater communication and provision of services for both counties.

Mrs. Johnson was active in her community. Her volunteer efforts include but are not limited to volunteering at the Holmes County Community Health Clinic; serving on the board for Chemical Addiction Recovery Effort (CARE) and Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida; facilitating the Healthy Holmes Task Force and Washington Community Health Improvement Partnership (WCHIP) meetings; serving as a member on the Community Traffic Safety Teams, Violence Prevention workgroups for Holmes & Washington, Fetal and Infant Mortality Review (FIMR) Program, Emerald Coast Healthcare Coalition, Northwest Florida Cancer Collaborative, Emerald Coast Consortium of Health Officers (ECCHO) and the Big Bend Health Council.

Empowering others and leading by example was Mrs. Johnson’s philosophy. She served our citizens and helped forge a path toward healthier counties. She will be missed and her service to Holmes and Washington Counties will be remembered. Sandy Martin, Florida Department of Health, Jackson County Health Officer, will serve in the interim role as Health Officer for Holmes and Washington County Health Departments.