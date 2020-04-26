FDOH daily update, April 26

Florida Department of Health Updates New COVID-19 Cases, Announces Nineteen Deaths Related to COVID-19

~30,680 positive cases in Florida residents and 848 positive cases in non-Florida residents~

TALLAHASSEE —The Florida Department of Health releases a report on COVID-19 cases in Florida once per day. The Florida Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard is also providing updates once per day. The state is providing a report detailing surveillance data for every Florida county. Previously, this information was only available for select communities. The surveillance data report is available here.

On April 25, results for more than 19,000 tests were received, the second most since testing began. Over the past seven days, an average of more than 15,000 tests have been reported per day, the highest seven-day average since testing began. While Florida’s testing has increased over the past week, the percent of those testing positive for COVID-19 overall is 9 percent. On April 25, five percent of new cases** tested positive. This percentage has steadily decreased over the past two weeks.

Today, as of 11 a.m., there are 689 new positive COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths related to COVID-19. There are a total of 31,528 Florida cases*** with 1,074 deaths related to COVID-19.

To date, there have been 366 long-term care facilities associated with positive cases of COVID-19. The Florida Department of Health has published the list here. The daily COVID-19 report also includes information by county about deaths related to staff or residents in long-term care facilities. Of the 2,934 cases of residents or staff in long-term care facilities, 311 have died.

Since 11 a.m. on April 25, nineteen people have died who tested positive for COVID-19 in Alachua, Broward, Citrus, Dade and Volusia counties.

New Florida cases include:

689 additional positive COVID-19 cases (684 Florida residents and 5 non-Florida residents) reported to the Florida Department of Health.

There are currently 30,680 positive cases in Florida residents and 848 positive cases in non-Florida residents.

Florida recently partnered with private laboratories around the state to expand COVID-19 laboratory testing capacity. This partnership will increase the number of tests conducted each day and ensure Floridians receive the critical health information they need in a timely manner.

Expansion to private laboratories changes the COVID-19 testing landscape in Florida. Private laboratories are running tests as they receive swab samples from practitioners. Testing and reporting times vary among commercial and DOH laboratories. Demographic information may be updated during investigations. These twice daily reports reflect the state’s efforts to accurately and transparently share information.

More information on a case-by-case basis can also be found here.

For more detail on Florida resident cases, please visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

* Florida residents that are diagnosed with COVID-19 and isolated out of state are not reflected on the Florida map.

**This percentage is the number of people who test positive for the first time divided by all tests, excluding people who have previously tested positive.

***Total cases overview includes positive cases in Florida residents and non-Florida residents tested in Florida.

More Information on COVID-19

To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage. For information and advisories from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website, this website is also available in Spanish and Creole. For more information about current travel advisories issued by the U.S. Department of State, please visit the travel advisory website.

For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-(866) 779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours per day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.