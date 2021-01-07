Faulk obit

Diane Faulk, 74, of Cottondale, FL died Friday, January 1, 2021 in Blountstown.

She was born April 9, 1946 to Thomas and Velma Faulk.

She was a native of Orlando, FL but lived in Panama City, FL until moving to Cottondale, FL in 2002.

She was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening, yard sales and her animals. Diane loved the Cottondale Hornets football team and was one of their biggest fans. She loved her children and grandchildren very much.

Diane was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her three daughters: Stephanie Faulk of Panama City, FL, Natasha Crabtree of Alford, FL, Lisa Cowart of Orlando, FL and son: Justin Crabtree of Panama City, FL. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Joshua Huynh, Brittany Huynh, Melanie Huynh, Da’Michael Faulk, Tatyana Faulk, Nathaniel Faulk, Destiny Mccallister, Brett Crabtree, Heather Tran Hicks and Amber Guzman, great grandchildren: Aiden, Aubrey, Justin Junior, Gabriel, Brooklyn, Jayden, Layla, Makaila, Kylee and Kinsley.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date, with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel in charge of arrangements.