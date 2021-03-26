Father and son arrested on child pornography charges

On March 25 at approximately 6 a.m. Eddie Garland Lee and his son William Michael Lee were taken into custody at their home, located on Jenkins St. in Sneads. The arrest was the conclusion of several months of investigative efforts on the part of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Sneads Police Department, and other contributing agencies regarding the possession of child pornography.

The investigation began last September when a search warrant was served at the Jenkins St. address. Several computers were seized at the time, which revealed hundreds of explicit, graphic images of child pornography. Using forensic, investigative techniques, FDLE Investigators were able to tie the downloading and possession of the images to both William Michael Lee and Eddie Garland Lee.

Warrants were obtained for both suspects and the case was submitted to the U.S. Marshal Service for apprehension assistance. Both subjects were taken into custody without incident and were lodged in the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance.

William Michael Lee, age 22, was charged with 20 counts of possession of child pornography and Eddie Garland Lee, age 48, was charged with 20 counts of possession of child pornography and violation of state probation.

Sheriff Donnie Edenfield would like to extend his sincere gratitude for those who participated in the preparation of this case as well as those involved in the arrest, including the U.S. Marshal Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force, The Florida Department of Law Enforcement, The Sneads Police Department, The Bay County Sheriff’s Office, The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, The Panama City Police Department, and U.S. Customs and Border Protections.