Fat Tuesday at First Methodist

The First United Methodist Church of Chipley invites you to join them for pancakes, sausage, juice, coffee, good music, fun and fellowship on Tuesday, February 25, 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the John Wesley Building. This Fat Tuesday celebration is sponsored by The Wesley Sunday School Class, and donations will go to the Foster Care Program.

A bit of history, in case you really don’t know about Shrove Tuesday, Fat Tuesday or Pancake Day. This is the traditional feast day before the start of Lent on Ash Wednesday.

Lent–the 40 days leading up to Easter–was traditionally a time of fasting and on Shrove Tuesday, Anglo-Saxon Christians went to confession and were “shriven” (absolved of their sins). A bell would be rung to call people to confession. This came to be called the “Pancake Bell” and is still rung today in many parts of the world.

Shrove Tuesday always falls 47 days before Easter Sunday, so the date varies from year to year and falls between February 3 and March 9. In 2020, Shrove Tuesday will fall on the 25th of February.

Shrove Tuesday is the last opportunity to use up eggs and fats before embarking on the Lenten fast and pancakes are the perfect way of using up these ingredients.

While a traditional English pancake is very thin, crepe-like and is served immediately, the American style pancake is known to be thick and fluffy. The pancake has a very long history and featured in cookbooks as far back as 1439. The tradition of tossing or flipping them is almost as old: “And every man and maide doe take their turne, And tosse their Pancakes up for feare they burne.” (Pasquil’s Palin, 1619).

The ingredients for pancakes can be seen to symbolize four points of significance at this time of year:

Eggs ~ Creation

Flour ~ The staff of life

Salt ~ Wholesomeness

Milk ~ Purity