Farms to Food Banks donation

Marianna – 24 hours a day and 7 days a week, farmers and producers care for the plants and animals that feed us all. Since the worldwide pandemic began in March, farmers have experienced major supply chain disruptions, loss of market orders and a shift in consumer behaviors. Along with the pandemic, families across the Florida panhandle have also experienced food insecurities.

Farm Credit of Northwest Florida is proud to have purchased $9,000 worth of produce directly from farmers in Northwest Florida. This amounts to over 20,000 pounds of produce which was donated to two local food banks, Second Harvest of the Big Bend and Feeding the Gulf Coast both serving the panhandle. Farm Credit staff stepped up by donating $2,500 towards the produce purchase with the balance coming from a company match and donation.

“Our purpose as a lender is to serve agriculture and rural communities,” says Rick Bitner, CEO/President of Farm Credit of Northwest Florida. “When we are able to make an impact with our local producers and provide nutritious and wholesome food products to families, it makes me really proud of our staff, borrowers and community.”

Farm Credit of Northwest Florida is part of the nationwide Farm Credit System, providing financing for people who live, work or play in the country. Farm Credit of Northwest Florida serves all 18 counties in the Florida panhandle. For information about the types of financing available or how Farm Credit shares its profits with its members, visit www.GoRural.net.