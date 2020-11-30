Farmer obit

Michael Wane Farmer, age 60 of Bonifay, Florida passed away on November 28, 2020 at the UAB Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama.

Michael was born on August 25, 1960 in Bonifay, Florida to Foster Farmer and Pauline Steverson Farmer. A lifelong resident of the panhandle, he worked as an engineer and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending quality time with his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father: Foster Farmer; grandparents: Mila and Esther Steverson and Harmon and Effie Farmer.

He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years: Sharon Farmer of Bonifay, FL; mother: Pauline Farmer of Bonifay, FL; daughter: Alesha Griffin (Wesley) of Chipley; sons: Michael Wane Farmer, Jr. (Samantha Jones) of Bonifay, FL, Brandon Farmer (Lindsey) of Bonifay, FL; brother: Max Farmer (Charon) of Kathleen, GA; sister: Marsha Sherrouse (Calvin) of Bonifay, FL; grandchildren: Rayce Griffin, Kimberly Smith, Kelly Sutton, Brayden Farmer, Paisley Farmer; nieces and nephews: Candace Herrera (Angel), Joseph Farmer (Brandi), Cal Sherrouse, Monica Pitts (Pat), Carl Sherrouse (Kayla), Craig Sherrouse (Marti); many great-nieces, great-nephews, aunts, uncles, and a host of cousins.

Funeral Services will be held at 3PM on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church in Bonifay, Florida with Bro. Ike Steverson officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing. Interment will follow the service at Calvary Baptist Cemetery.

The family will receive friends for visitation one-hour prior to the service at the church, 595 Son-In-Law Road, Bonifay, Florida 32425.