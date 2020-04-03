FAQs for Executive Order 20-91

GENERAL QUESTIONS

When did the Governor’s Executive Order take effect? How long does it last?

The Governor’s Executive Order took effect Friday, April 3, 2020, at 12:01 a.m. It lasts until Thursday, April 30, 2020, unless extended.

Is the Governor’s Executive Order consistent with the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance on 30 Days to Slow the Spread?

Yes. See the President’s and CDC’s guidance at: https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/03.16.20_coronavirus-guidance_8.5x11_315PM.pdf

May senior citizens and individuals with significant medical conditions leave their homes to go to the grocery store or pharmacy, or go for a walk, or go to work at an essential service?

Yes – they may leave their homes when necessary to obtain or provide essential services or conduct essential activities.

ESSENTIAL SERVICES & ACTIVITIES; TELEWORKING

How do I know what qualifies as an essential service?

See the list here: https://www.floridadisaster.org/

How do I know what qualifies as an essential activity?

The Governor’s Executive Order lists the following: Attending religious services conducted in churches, synagogues and houses of worship; and Participating in recreational activities (consistent with social distancing guidelines) such as walking, biking, hiking, fishing, hunting, running, or swimming; and Taking care of pets; and Caring for or otherwise assisting a loved one or friend.





See the list here: https://www.floridadisaster.org/

If my business is not an essential service, must I close the physical location to customers?

Yes.

Am I allowed to continue my business from home or remotely?

Yes – the Governor’s Executive Order encourages individuals to work from home.

May my business and its employees operate remotely and provide delivery of our product?

Yes – all businesses are encouraged to provide delivery or pickup and to take orders online or by telephone

Does my business need a permit or other documentation to remain open?

No.

Are restaurants, or other sellers of food and beverage, permitted to continue takeout and delivery services?

Yes. See Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) guidance at:http://www.myfloridalicense.com/dbpr/emergency/

May churches, synagogues, or other houses of worship hold services?

Yes. The Florida Department of Health encourages them to follow CDC guidance specific to faith organizations: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/organizations/guidance-community-faith-organizations.html

May childcare centers remain open?

Yes – for employees working at businesses or operations that are essential services, to the extent those childcare centers adhere to social distancing.

May gun stores remain open?

Yes.

ACTIVITIES & TRAVEL

May I exercise outside or participate in recreational activities?

Yes – if consistent with social distancing guidelines as published by the CDC.

Can I visit or travel to a family member?

Yes – if caring for or otherwise assisting a loved one or friend.

LOCAL GOVERNANCE & ENFORCEMENT

Are local authorities allowed to adopt requirements directly on businesses, operations or venues, including buildings, beaches and parks, that may be stricter than the Governor’s Executive Order?

Yes.

How is the Governor’s Executive Order enforced?

By law enforcement. Violation of the Governor’s Executive Order is a second-degree misdemeanor.

Where can I report a business that violates the Governor’s Executive Order?

Local law enforcement.

Do I need a special permit to leave my house if I am going to an essential service or essential activity?

No. Some businesses may wish to provide a letter to employees to clarify that their business is indeed an essential service.

RESOURCES

If I need counseling, can I receive it?