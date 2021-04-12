The Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church family and Rev. Tony Davis, pastor, would like to invite you to attend their Annual Family and Friends Day on April 18 at 11 a.m. at Gilmore Park, 1227 Church Street in Chipley.

Worshipping Jesus together may be the single most important thing we do. It plays an indispensable role in rekindling our spiritual fire and keeping it burning.

We look forward to seeing you and your family at the park for an awesome day of praise, worship and fellowship. Dinner will be served immediately after service.