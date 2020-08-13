Fall 2020 bookstore operations

The Chipola Bookstore is now open with a limited number of students allowed in the store at a time. Students are encouraged to order textbooks online at https://chipolacc.bncollege.com/shop/chipola/page/find-textbooks.

Self-Pay Students can find required books and materials online and have them shipped directly to their home using a personal credit card or PayPal account. Shipping is free for orders of $25 or more.

Financial Aid (Pell and Bright Futures) Students will be notified through their Chipola email when book allowances have been applied and are available for use. For students registered during early registration, book allowances will begin Aug. 10 or the day after the student registers for classes and has aid awarded. Students using Financial Aid can order online. At checkout, select the “Financial Aid” box to indicate payment type. Students are required to enter name on student account and student ID number at checkout.

Chipola Foundation Scholarship Students–After confirming that registration is charged to Foundation scholarship on MyChipola, students with remaining scholarship dollars may use Foundation funds for books. Students must send an email to request an electronic book voucher to Oliverg@chipola.edu. In the email, request that staff send a book voucher to the Bookstore electronically and provide your name and Chipola student number. For email requests received by Aug. 6, students can begin accessing scholarship funds at Barnes and Noble on Aug. 10 either online or in person at the Bookstore. Requests received after Aug. 6 will require a minimum of two business days before appearing in the bookstore system. With the electronic book voucher, students can order books online through Barnes & Noble. For help, email oliverg@chipola.edu or call the Foundation office, 850-718-2404.

Dual Enrolled and Early Admit Students should coordinate with their High School Guidance Counselor to order books or obtain a textbook authorization for Fall courses.