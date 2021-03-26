Executive order amended

Today, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 21-79 (Amending Executive Order 20-315 – Vaccine Administration/Protecting Florida’s Seniors), which takes effect on Monday, March 29, 2021.

Beginning Monday, March 29, all individuals age 40 and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Beginning the following Monday, April 5, all Floridians shall be eligible to receive any COVID-19 vaccine as prescribed by the FDA.

A copy of Executive Order 21-79 is provided below.

STATE OF FLORIDA

OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR

EXECUTIVE ORDER NUMBER 21-79

(Amending Executive Order 20-315 – Vaccine Administration/Protecting Florida’s Seniors)



WHEREAS , on March 9, 2020, I issued Executive Order 20-52, subsequently extended, declaring a state of emergency for the entire State of Florida as a result of COVID-19; and

WHEREAS , the State of Florida is leading the effort to distribute the vaccine to the elderly and vulnerable populations of the State; and

WHEREAS , the State of Florida has successfully provided vaccines to over 3.5 million individuals.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Ron DeSantis , as Governor of Florida, by virtue of the authority vested in me by Article IV, Section 1(a) of the Florida Constitution and by the Florida Emergency Management Act, as amended, and all other applicable laws, promulgate the following Executive Order:

Section 1 . Effective March 29, 2021, Executive Order 20-315, as amended by Executive Orders 21-46, 21-47, 21-62 and 21-67, is expanded to include the following:

During this phase of vaccine administration, all providers administering any COVID-19 vaccine shall only vaccinate the following populations:

Long-term care facility residents and staff;

Persons 40 years of age and older; and

Health care personnel with direct patient contact.

All individuals authorized by law to administer COVID-19 vaccinations may vaccinate persons determined by a physician to be extremely vulnerable to COVID-19. Such physician determinations shall include a statement that the patient meets the defined eligibility criteria established by a form prescribed by the Florida Department of Health.

Section 2 . Effective April 5, 2021, all Floridians shall be eligible to receive any COVID-19 vaccine as prescribed by the Food and Drug Administration.