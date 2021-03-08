Executive Order 21-62

Posted onAuthoreditorLeave a comment

Executive Order 21-62 (Amending Executive Order 20-315 – Vaccine Administration/Protecting Florida’s Seniors)

Today, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 21-62 (Amending Executive Order 20-315 – Vaccine Administration/Protecting Florida’s Seniors), which takes effect on Monday, March 15, 2021. 
Executive Order 21-62 expands COVID-19 vaccination in Florida to include the following:
During this first phase of vaccine administration, all providers administering any COVID-19 vaccine shall only vaccinate the following populations:
  • Long-term care facility residents and staff;
  • Persons 60 years of age and older;
  • Health care personnel with direct patient contact;
  • K-12 school employees 50 years of age and older;
  • Sworn law enforcement officers 50 years of age and older; and
  • Firefighters 50 years of age and older.
A copy of Executive Order 21-62 is available HERE.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.