Today, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 21-47 (Amending Executive Order 20-315 – Vaccine Administration/Protecting Florida’s Seniors).

Executive Order 21-47 expands COVID-19 vaccination in Florida to include the following:

During this first phase of vaccine administration, all providers administering any COVID-19 vaccine shall only vaccinate the following populations:

Long-term care facility residents and staff;

Persons 65 years of age and older;

Health care personnel with direct patient contact;

K-12 school employees 50 years of age and older;

Sworn law enforcement officers 50 years of age and older; and

Firefighters 50 years of age and older.

In addition to hospital providers, physicians licensed under chapters 458 and 459, Florida Statutes, may also vaccinate persons whom they deem to be extremely vulnerable to COVID-19. Advanced practice registered nurses under chapter 464, Florida Statutes, and pharmacists licensed under chapter 465, Florida Statutes, may vaccinate persons determined by a physician to be extremely vulnerable to COVID-19. Such physician determinations shall include a statement that the patient meets the defined eligibility criteria established by a form prescribed by the Florida Department of Health.

HERE . A copy of Executive Order 21-47 is provided below. A PDF copy is available

STATE OF FLORIDA

OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR

EXECUTIVE ORDER NUMBER 21-47

(Amending Executive Order 20-315 – Vaccine Administration/Protecting Florida’s Seniors)

WHEREAS, on March 9, 2020, I issued Executive Order 20-52, subsequently extended, declaring a state of emergency for the entire State of Florida as a result of COVID-19; and

WHEREAS, the State of Florida is leading the effort to distribute the vaccine to the elderly and vulnerable populations of the State; and

WHEREAS, the State of Florida has successfully provided vaccines to over two million individuals over the age of 65 and additional individuals.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Ron DeSantis, as Governor of Florida, by virtue of the authority vested in me by Article IV, Section 1(a) of the Florida Constitution and by the Florida Emergency Management Act, as amended, and all other applicable laws, promulgate the following Executive Order:

Section 1 . Effective March 3, 2021, Executive Order 20-315, as amended by Executive Order 21-46, is amended to include the following:

During this first phase of vaccine administration, all providers administering any COVID-19 vaccine shall only vaccinate the following populations:

Long-term care facility residents and staff;

Persons 65 years of age and older;

Health care personnel with direct patient contact;

K-12 school employees 50 years of age and older;

Sworn law enforcement officers 50 years of age and older; and

Firefighters 50 years of age and older.

In addition to hospital providers, physicians licensed under chapters 458 and 459, Florida Statutes, may also vaccinate persons whom they deem to be extremely vulnerable to COVID-19. Advanced practice registered nurses under chapter 464, Florida Statutes, and pharmacists licensed under chapter 465, Florida Statutes, may vaccinate persons determined by a physician to be extremely vulnerable to COVID-19. Such physician determinations shall include a statement that the patient meets the defined eligibility criteria established by a form prescribed by the Florida Department of Health.