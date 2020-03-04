Evening of music at Calvary Baptist

Award winning artists and songwriters Jim and Melissa Brady will be singing at Calvary Baptist Church in Bonifay on Saturday, March 7, beginning at 6 p.m.

Jim and Melissa Brady possess a rich musical heritage that started in family ministry and transitioned to some of the greatest gospel music stages of our day, including The Brooklyn Tabernacle, The Gaither Homecoming tour, The Dove Awards, The National Quartet Convention, and In Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley.

While enjoying Dove and Singing News Fan Awards, Grammy nominations, Absolutely Gospel Awards, number one songs and many other honors, one purpose propels them onward. Whether writing a new song, singing in concert, or simply in conversation with a friend, the story of their lives is to share the love and hope of Jesus.

For twelve and a half years, Jim traveled with The Booth Brothers. The trio became a favorite among Southern Gospel audiences, collectively earning more than 100 industry honors and accolades. Jim personally has received multiple Baritone of the Year Awards, as well as several Songwriter of the Year Awards. He has also written several Number One songs and has enjoyed Dove and Grammy Award nominations. To say that Jim’s time with The Booth Brothers solidified his place at the pinnacle of Gospel Music would be an understatement, and his time with Ronnie and Michael is a time he will treasure forever.

Melissa is the host of the Something Beautiful Women’s Conference and was also featured on the Women of Homecoming Gaither Videos that were released in 2013. Melissa is not only a very talented singer and musician, she is a very powerful songwriter. She is honored to have had her songs recorded by some of today’s top groups and soloists which include the Booth Brothers, Ivan Parker, the Ruppes, the Whisnants, the Shulers and many others. Several of her songs have become top ten songs on the gospel music charts.

Brother Ike Steverson invites everyone to attend this special evening of music. Calvary Baptist is located on Son In Law Road just south of Bonifay.